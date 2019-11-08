Mild Saturday before snow and cold return

Following two unseasonably cold days with highs in the lower 30s, temperatures on Saturday will surge into the lower and middle 50s, aided by generous sunshine and gusty southwest winds.

The warm-up will be short-lived as November quickly returns to its wintry ways Sunday night when very cold air surges into the Midwest. Showers that develop Sunday evening will increase overnight and change to a steady snow that is expected to continue into Monday. While, it’s too early to pin-point exact accumulations, the snow should whiten the ground with the potential for at least a few inches. A record-breaking chill will follow with highs reaching only the middle and upper 20s Monday and Tuesday likely to establish a new record low maximum for Tuesday (28 in 1995) and possibly Monday (28 in 1894).