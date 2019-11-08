× Metra approves contract to install cameras inside railcars

CHICAGO — Metra’s board of directors approved a $15.5 million contract Wednesday to install cameras inside passenger cars.

The contract was awarded to Railhead Corporation, of Burr Ridge. They will implement a surveillance system capable of capturing video of all passenger seating areas.

“This project is not a response to any specific incident but is just another way we can use technology to augment onboard security,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “We’re always looking for ways to improve safety and security for our customers and employees.”

Metra currently plans to install nine cameras per railcar. The camera network will be similar to the system used on the CTA.

The cameras will be connected to onboard DVR systems that will record and store the video.