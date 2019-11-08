× Mayor Lightfoot to name ex-LAPD Chief Charlie Beck as interim Chicago top cop

CHICAGO —Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to name an interim police superintendent Friday who will take over after Eddie Johnson’s retirement.

Lightfoot will introduce former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck. Beck, 66, will serve will the Chicago Police Board conducts a search for Johnson’s permanent replacement, which could take several months.

He served more than eight years as the head of the Los Angeles Police Department until he retired in 2018.

Johnson announced Thursday that he was retiring as the city’s top cop. Johnson made the announcement at a news conference a few hours after department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the speculation that the 59-year-old Johnson would be stepping down.

Lightfoot said he’d agreed to serve through the end of 2019.