Man shot to death while driving in Ashburn ID'd

CHICAGO — Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday evening while driving through the Ashburn neighborhood.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Corbin Jones. Jones was driving around 10 p.m. Thursday night when bullets were fired into his car near the 8100 block of South Spaulding Avenue, striking him in the chest.

The car kept driving away, until it crashed into a light pole at the 7900 block of South Sawyer Avenue.

No one has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.