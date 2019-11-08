Lunchbreak: Bring Da Heat Burger
Chef Ivy Carthen, Regional Executive Chef of Lucky Strike
Lucky Strike Social at Wrigleyville
1027 W. Addison St., Chicago
https://www.luckystrikesocial.com/locations/chicago-at-wrigleyville/
Event:
Lucky Strike Social at Wrigleyville is offering locals every Wednesday with a special promotion Get over the hump, every Wednesday, the Lucky Strike way, in Chicago’s iconic Wrigleyville neighborhood, with a $15 deal that includes one menu item, two hours of bowling, a complimentary shoe rental, a $10 game card, ping pong, and billiards. Restrictions apply.
Recipe:
Lucky Strike
Bring Da Heat Burger
Description:
A 10 oz., well-seasoned with our signature 7 Spice blend and seared to the desired temperature. Topped, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sliced Jalapeños, Guacamole, Tortilla Straws, and Chipotle Aioli. All served on a well toasted potato bun.
Quality Identifiers:
Bread toasted but not dried out. Burger well-seasoned, the cheese melted. Fries are crisp and seasoned with sea salt
Amount
1 Each Prepped 10oz Beef Patty
1 TBL 7 Spice Blend (mix ingredients below)
- 1 cup Sea salt, Fine
- ¼ cup Black Pepper
- ¼ cup Granulated Garlic
- 1 cup Smoked Paprika
- ¼ cup Onion Powder
- 2 TBL Cayenne pepper
- ¼ tsp Ground Celery Seed
2 slices Pepper Jack Cheese
2 TBL Guacamole
8 slices Fresh Sliced Jalapeños
1 TBL Prepped Chipotle Aioli
Tortilla Straws (as desired)
1 Each Potato Bun
1 Each LTOP set up (Lettuce, Vine ripe tomato, Red onion, Pickle spear)
2 TBL Garlic Butter
Natural Cut Fries *Seasoned with Sea Salt*
Procedure:
- Season both sides of the burger with the 7 Spice Blend approximately .5 Table per side.
- Place burger on grill cook to requested temperature.
- Butter both sides of the bun with .5 TBL of Garlic Butter per side and toast until golden brown.
- Once the burger is a temp, add the cheese,
- Starting with the Bottom Bun: Toasted Bun, LTO, Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sliced Jalapeños, Guacamole, Tortilla Straws and Chipotle Aioli
- Angle the top bun off the side of the built burger.
- Place on plate and server with seasoned sea salt French fries
Lucky Strike
Chipotle Aioli
Spicy & Smoky combination. Should be pink to red in color, smooth in texture.
Yield: 4.5 QT
Shelf Life 7 DAYS
Amount Ingredients
16 Cup Mayonnaise
2 Garlic Cloves
2 Can Chipotle Peppers, 7 oz. (can)
.5 Cup Lime Juice
2 Bunches Cilantro, Cleaned
Procedure:
Chop Cilantro (No Stems)
Puree the chipotle, garlic, cilantro, & lime juice
Mix all the pureed ingredients with the mayonnaise in a mixing bowl until combined evenly
Store in proper container for refrigeration