Lunchbreak: Bring Da Heat Burger

Chef Ivy Carthen, Regional Executive Chef of Lucky Strike

Lucky Strike Social at Wrigleyville

1027 W. Addison St., Chicago

https://www.luckystrikesocial.com/locations/chicago-at-wrigleyville/

Event:

Lucky Strike Social at Wrigleyville is offering locals every Wednesday with a special promotion Get over the hump, every Wednesday, the Lucky Strike way, in Chicago’s iconic Wrigleyville neighborhood, with a $15 deal that includes one menu item, two hours of bowling, a complimentary shoe rental, a $10 game card, ping pong, and billiards. Restrictions apply.

Recipe:

Lucky Strike

Bring Da Heat Burger

Description:

A 10 oz., well-seasoned with our signature 7 Spice blend and seared to the desired temperature. Topped, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sliced Jalapeños, Guacamole, Tortilla Straws, and Chipotle Aioli. All served on a well toasted potato bun.

Quality Identifiers:

Bread toasted but not dried out. Burger well-seasoned, the cheese melted. Fries are crisp and seasoned with sea salt

Amount

1 Each Prepped 10oz Beef Patty

1 TBL 7 Spice Blend (mix ingredients below)

1 cup Sea salt, Fine

¼ cup Black Pepper

¼ cup Granulated Garlic

1 cup Smoked Paprika

¼ cup Onion Powder

2 TBL Cayenne pepper

¼ tsp Ground Celery Seed

2 slices Pepper Jack Cheese

2 TBL Guacamole

8 slices Fresh Sliced Jalapeños

1 TBL Prepped Chipotle Aioli

Tortilla Straws (as desired)

1 Each Potato Bun

1 Each LTOP set up (Lettuce, Vine ripe tomato, Red onion, Pickle spear)

2 TBL Garlic Butter

Natural Cut Fries *Seasoned with Sea Salt*

Procedure:

Season both sides of the burger with the 7 Spice Blend approximately .5 Table per side.

Place burger on grill cook to requested temperature.

Butter both sides of the bun with .5 TBL of Garlic Butter per side and toast until golden brown.

Once the burger is a temp, add the cheese,

Starting with the Bottom Bun: Toasted Bun, LTO, Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sliced Jalapeños, Guacamole, Tortilla Straws and Chipotle Aioli

Angle the top bun off the side of the built burger.

Place on plate and server with seasoned sea salt French fries

Lucky Strike

Chipotle Aioli

Spicy & Smoky combination. Should be pink to red in color, smooth in texture.

Yield: 4.5 QT

Shelf Life 7 DAYS

Amount Ingredients

16 Cup Mayonnaise

2 Garlic Cloves

2 Can Chipotle Peppers, 7 oz. (can)

.5 Cup Lime Juice

2 Bunches Cilantro, Cleaned

Procedure:

Chop Cilantro (No Stems)

Puree the chipotle, garlic, cilantro, & lime juice

Mix all the pureed ingredients with the mayonnaise in a mixing bowl until combined evenly

Store in proper container for refrigeration