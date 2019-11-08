You can see Shuli tonight at Reggies Chicago Rock Club tonight at 7 P.M. ; Shuli Egar can be heard on Howard 100 and Howard 101 on Sirius XM Monday through Friday. Not only can you hear him but you can see him on the CBS hit show SWAT, Chosen on FX, and Brickleberry on Comedy Central. Shuli has been touring the country as a headlining comic and has performed with some of the world's biggest names like Amy Schumer, Artie Lange, and Jim Norton just to name a few. Watch him join us live in studio to speak about early comedy bombs and fatherhood.
Howard 100’s Shuli Talks About His Worst Stand Up Gigs, Fatherhood, and Brent is Lying
-
A North Carolina man just won a $750K lawsuit after suing his wife’s lover
-
Josh Wolf is hilarious. That is all
-
Magicians “Fitzgerald’s Realm” spooks students with some Halloween magic
-
MONSTER’S MASH: Trey Burton’s return to ‘Philly’ with the Bears will be ‘Special’
-
‘Dad Tired & Loving It’ podcast creator gives advice on fatherhood
-
-
Watch SNL’s Melissa Villasenor do hilarious celebrity impressions of J. Lo and more
-
Always Funny April Macie on Netflix Special, Wedding, and Anniversary
-
Frank Caliendo has the Morning Show laughing about his newfound friendship with the Avengers Cast
-
Dayton gunman had ‘kill list’ for boys, ‘rape list’ for girls, former classmates say
-
Emmy Awards 2019: The complete winners list
-
-
James Corden does ‘Airpool Karaoke’ with Kanye West
-
‘SNL’ fires new hire Shane Gillis
-
Ohio gunman’s sister among 9 dead in Dayton shooting; 27 others injured