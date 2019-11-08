Howard 100’s Shuli Talks About His Worst Stand Up Gigs, Fatherhood, and Brent is Lying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can see Shuli tonight at Reggies Chicago Rock Club tonight at 7 P.M. ; Shuli Egar can be heard on Howard 100 and Howard 101 on Sirius XM Monday through Friday. Not only can you hear him but you can see him on the CBS hit show SWAT, Chosen on FX, and Brickleberry on Comedy Central. Shuli has been touring the country as a headlining comic and has performed with some of the world's biggest names like Amy Schumer, Artie Lange, and Jim Norton just to name a few. Watch him join us live in studio to speak about early comedy bombs and fatherhood.