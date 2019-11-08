Grayslake, teachers union reach tentative deal ending strike

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — About 3,700 students will be able to return to class Monday in Grayslake School District 46. A teachers and support staff strike has ended.

Unions and the district reached a tentative deal Friday on pay raises for the remaining two years of the current contract.

Details will be made public after union ratification, and board of education approval.

About 500 teachers and support staff launched a strike Thursday.

There were no classes Friday because it was already a scheduled day off for students.