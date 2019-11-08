× DCFS launches internal investigation after teens forced into shackles during drive

CHICAGO — The Department of Children and Family Services has launched an internal investigation into why two teenagers were forced into shackles under its care.

From a 30 mile car ride from Chicago to a placement facility in Palatine, a 15-year-old and 17-year-old were reportedly forced to wear shackles, WGN Investigates has learned. They were driven to the shelter separately.

The Cook County public guardian said there was no clinical or safety justification for restraining the teens’ hands and feet.

A spokesperson for DCFS also called it “totally unacceptable” and against policy.

DCFS is investigating the incident and the private company contracted to handle the transportation.

Read the department’s full statement below: