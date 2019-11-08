× Body found ID’d as missing Island Lake teen: officials

ISLAND LAKE, Ill. — A body found near Slocum Lake has been identified as a missing teenager.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said around 10:45 a.m., the body of Abe Gonzalez, 17, was discovered submerged in water, in a swampy area, just southwest of Slocum Lake.

Police said Gonzalez attended a party in the 26700 block of Morey Street in unincorporated Wauconda on Nov. 1. Witnesses said his phone’s battery had died sometime after he arrived.

Gonzalez was last seen leaving the house on foot around midnight and was described as being highly intoxicated. He was reported missing by his family on Nov. 2.

Crews searched Slocum Lake on Wednesday, which is just blocks from where Gonzalez was last seen. Police canines also canvased the area, but nothing turned up. The search went into Thursday.

As of now, investigators said there is no evidence to suggest foul play.

Autopsy results are pending.