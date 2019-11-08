‘Bick’s Pits’: Bryan Bickell talks dogs in need and Blackhawks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Three-time Stanley Cup champion Bryan Bickell scored one of the most important goals in recent Blackhawks history back in 2013.

Even though multiple sclerosis forced him to retire from the game he loves, he's still raising money and awareness for dogs in need.

The sixth-annual "Bick's Pits" 2020 calendar is available to order now through the Amanda and Bryan Bickell Foundation.

Bryan stopped by WGN Morning News to explain what makes this year's calendar unique, as well as share his thoughts on the Hawks season. And, we surprised him with a priceless "Flashback Friday" photo.

"We usually do my teammates, celebrities around town," he said. "This year, we decided to do first responders – you know, the true heroes of the city."

The calendar features and tells the stories of both the first responders and the pit bulls in the photos.