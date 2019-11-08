× Activists sue 2 sheriffs over alleged TRUST Act violations

CHICAGO — The ACLU of Illinois and other advocacy groups have sued two county sheriffs for alleged violations of the TRUST Act, which limits cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities.

It’s part of an effort announced Thursday to monitor law enforcement compliance of the 2017 law prohibiting local police from holding a person on an immigration detainer unless there’s a judge-signed warrant.

The lawsuits allege sheriffs in Stephenson and Ogle counties unlawfully detained immigrants for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after minor traffic offenses. Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders’ attorney says it’s clear county employees complied with laws. The Ogle County sheriff didn’t return a Thursday message.

Activist Mony Ruiz-Velasco says authorities “cannot view the TRUST Act as optional.”

Republican former Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the law in 2017 with backing from law enforcement. Democrats supported the idea.