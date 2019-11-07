The Hooters Calender Girls face off against Pat and Paul in their annual game show

Posted 10:10 AM, November 7, 2019, by
Data pix.

Today through Saturday, you can meet the Hooters Calendar Girls at 6 Chicagoland Hooters locations: Wells Street, Downers Grove, Orland Park, Aurora, O’Hare and Gurnee. Not only does the calendar feature over 200 Hooters Girls, but it also includes $100 in Hooters deals and coupons.

Stop by your local Hooters to purchase a calendar and be sure to ask about Operation Calendar Drop. This program allows you to buy a calendar for the troops overseas and attach a personal note of thanks.

A full schedule is available at originalhooters.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.