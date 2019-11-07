Parishioners gather together in hopes of keeping church, school open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The fate of a Northwest Side parish is expected to be revealed Friday, and parishioners are coming together in hopes of keeping their church and school open.

Under the Renew My Church strategic initiative, the Archdiocese of Chicago has been weighing several options to merge the parishes of St. Thecla, St. Tarcissus and St. Cornelius, and consolidate St. Thecla’s school with Pope Francis Global Academy North.

An official announcement isn’t expected until a meeting Friday night, but parishioners and parents are worried that St. Thecla could be closed because there is high interest in leasing or selling the property.

One resident, Jean Sekera, said it’s sad and heartbreaking that the school and church may be closing.

“All my kids have been baptized here and it would be sad to have it broken up,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese said decisions are being finalized and will be shared at the community meeting Friday night.

Community members will be gathering for a candlelight vigil Thursday evening to show their support for St. Thecla.