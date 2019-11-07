Naperville police: No evidence of hate crime in Buffalo Wild Wings incident

NAPERVILLE, Ill. —Naperville police said Thursday there is no evidence of a hate crime in the racial incident that took place at the Buffalo Wild Wings last month.

Officers investigated the October 26 incident in which two managers asked a large group of parents and children to move tables because a regular customer did not want to sit next to black people.

The two managers have been fired and the regular customers that made the request have been banned from the chain.

The Naperville Police Department began an investigation after the restaurant received several threatening phone calls following that incident.

The Naperville police chief said Thursday there is no evidence of a hate crime.

The Buffalo Wild Wings company opted not to pursue charges against the callers. Company president Lyle Tick met Tuesday with Naperville officials, customers and restaurant workers to learn from the incident. In a statement Wednesday, the company also said “leadership does not condone in any way what happened” at the restaurant.