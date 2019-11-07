× Mother arrested after 3-month-old found with BAC of .359%

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Springfield Township Police Department has arrested Davonna Reed, 32, on multiple charges including felony child abuse.

In late October, Reed’s 3-month-old daughter was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital after she became sick.

Doctors determined the child’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was .359%, according to a press release.

The child was treated in the Natal Intensive Care Unit.

Detectives say Reed allowed the child to ingest alcohol. She was booked into the Summit County Jail.