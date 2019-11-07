× Midday Fix: Holiday Cocktail Class

Maria Dillon, Director of Operations at Carnivale

https://www.carnivalechicago.com/

Event:

Carnivale University: Holiday Cocktails

The holidays will be here before you know it, and we want to prepare you to be the host with the most! We’ll arm you with show-stopping drinks to wow your guests at your next soirée! Learn to make three holiday-inspired cocktails while sampling some of our most popular appetizers.

Wednesday, November 13

6-8:00 p.m.

Carnivale Restaurant

702 West Fulton Street

Chicago, IL 60661

$45

Tickets are available online now through: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carnivale-university-holiday-cocktails-tickets-65178003162

To make a reservation call Carnivale at 312-850-5005

https://www.facebook.com/events/501111663762817/

Recipes:

Cranberry Mojito

Ingredients:

Cranberry simple syrup: 8 oz fresh cranberries 1 cup sugar 1 cup water

For each drink: 10 mint leaves 1 tablespoon lime juice 2 oz cranberry simple syrup 2 oz rum Seltzer water



DIRECTIONS:

In a medium size sauce pot, add fresh cranberries, sugar and water on medium heat and let mixture simmer for about 10 minutes. You do not want the mixture to boil or the cranberries to burst. After all the sugar is incorporated and the mixture takes on a pink hue, take it off the burner and let it cool to room temperature. Once cranberry simple syrup has cooled, it’s time to make the drink! In a tall glass, add mint leaves and lime juice. Muddle slightly to release all the delicious mint flavor. Fill glass with ice and add in 2 ounces cranberry simple syrup and 2 ounces rum. Top with seltzer water and add some fresh cranberries for garnish. Note: This recipe will make about 1 cup simple syrup which is enough to make 4 drinks.

Peppermint White Russian

Ingredients:

3 oz Peppermint Vodka

1.5 oz Peppermint Kahlua

1.5 oz half and half

For Garnish: Crushed peppermints White chocolate syrup Red food dye Candy cane



DIRECTIONS:

Begin by preparing your glass. Dip the rim into the white chocolate syrup and then into the crushed peppermints. Optional: Mix a little red food dye with the white chocolate syrup. With a spoon, drizzle the mixture on the interior of the glass. In a cocktail shaker, combine the Peppermint Vodka, Peppermint Kahlua, and half and half. Stir to combine. Add ice to the glass; then pour in your cocktail. Garnish with a candy cane.

Giggle Juice

Ingredients:

Lemon wedge, for rimming glasses

Sugar, for rimming glasses

(750-ml) bottle Moscato

pink lemonade

1 can lemon-lime soda

1 cup vodka

1 cup sliced strawberries

lemon, sliced into half-moons

DIRECTIONS:

Rim glasses with lemon wedge and dip in sugar. In a large pitcher, stir together Moscato, pink lemonade, soda, vodka, and fruit. Add ice and stir to combine.

Divide among glasses and serve.