Midday Fix: Holiday Cocktail Class
Maria Dillon, Director of Operations at Carnivale
https://www.carnivalechicago.com/
Event:
Carnivale University: Holiday Cocktails
The holidays will be here before you know it, and we want to prepare you to be the host with the most! We’ll arm you with show-stopping drinks to wow your guests at your next soirée! Learn to make three holiday-inspired cocktails while sampling some of our most popular appetizers.
Wednesday, November 13
6-8:00 p.m.
Carnivale Restaurant
702 West Fulton Street
Chicago, IL 60661
$45
Tickets are available online now through: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carnivale-university-holiday-cocktails-tickets-65178003162
To make a reservation call Carnivale at 312-850-5005
Recipes:
Cranberry Mojito
Ingredients:
- Cranberry simple syrup:
- 8 oz fresh cranberries
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup water
- For each drink:
- 10 mint leaves
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 2 oz cranberry simple syrup
- 2 oz rum
- Seltzer water
DIRECTIONS:
- In a medium size sauce pot, add fresh cranberries, sugar and water on medium heat and let mixture simmer for about 10 minutes. You do not want the mixture to boil or the cranberries to burst. After all the sugar is incorporated and the mixture takes on a pink hue, take it off the burner and let it cool to room temperature.
- Once cranberry simple syrup has cooled, it’s time to make the drink!
- In a tall glass, add mint leaves and lime juice. Muddle slightly to release all the delicious mint flavor. Fill glass with ice and add in 2 ounces cranberry simple syrup and 2 ounces rum. Top with seltzer water and add some fresh cranberries for garnish.
- Note: This recipe will make about 1 cup simple syrup which is enough to make 4 drinks.
Peppermint White Russian
Ingredients:
- 3 oz Peppermint Vodka
- 1.5 oz Peppermint Kahlua
- 1.5 oz half and half
- For Garnish:
- Crushed peppermints
- White chocolate syrup
- Red food dye
- Candy cane
DIRECTIONS:
- Begin by preparing your glass. Dip the rim into the white chocolate syrup and then into the crushed peppermints.
- Optional: Mix a little red food dye with the white chocolate syrup. With a spoon, drizzle the mixture on the interior of the glass.
- In a cocktail shaker, combine the Peppermint Vodka, Peppermint Kahlua, and half and half. Stir to combine.
- Add ice to the glass; then pour in your cocktail.
- Garnish with a candy cane.
Giggle Juice
Ingredients:
- Lemon wedge, for rimming glasses
- Sugar, for rimming glasses
- (750-ml) bottle Moscato
- pink lemonade
- 1 can lemon-lime soda
- 1 cup vodka
- 1 cup sliced strawberries
- lemon, sliced into half-moons
DIRECTIONS:
- Rim glasses with lemon wedge and dip in sugar.
- In a large pitcher, stir together Moscato, pink lemonade, soda, vodka, and fruit. Add ice and stir to combine.
Divide among glasses and serve.