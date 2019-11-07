Lunchbreak: Autumn Rye Panzanella Salad & details on the Green City Market A (Mostly) Veggie Affair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Eric Mansavage, Farm Bar

Farm Bar

-1300 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago

-1133 W. Granville Ave., Chicago

https://farm-bar.com

Events:

A (Mostly) Veggie Affair

November 7, 2019

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Lakeshore Beverage

400 North Elizabeth Street

Chicago, IL 60642

http://www.greencitymarket.org

Green City Market Indoor Market (November-April on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.) - 2430 N. Cannon Dr., Chicago

Upcoming Classes!

Thanksgiving Cooking Classes - our Chef Educator Lisa Kalabokis will lead you step-by-step on how to make a seasonal fall squash soup and bone stock this Saturday.

Chef has selected lesser known varieties of Nichol's Farm and Orchard fall squash, you’ll learn how to break down, cook and process squash into a vegan-friendly fall squash soup. Plus, there will be a demo on how to process poultry bones into a stock, using Finn's Ranch poultry. The best part? You will take home the fruits of your labor and a farmers market shopping list to prepare your holiday dinner. Classes will take place at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum from 10:30am-12:30pm. Sign up for classes online at greencitymarket.org.



Coming up November 16th - Thanksgiving Sides & November 23rd - Apple Pie!



Recipe:

Autumn Rye Panzanella Salad

Yield: 16c.

8c. Rye Croutons

3c. Roasted Butternut Squash

2c. Shredded Kale

1c. Shredded Brussels sprouts

.5c Shaved Radish

.5c Shaved Carrot

1c. Shaved Red Cabbage

2.5c. Maple Vinaigrette

2oz.(4T) Sage Dijonaise Sauce

Method:

Combine all ingredients and toss until the Maple Vinaigrette is completely absorbed into the bread and the salad is fully dressed. Garnish with the Sage Dijonaise Sauce.

Brandy Barrel Maple Vinaigrette ingredients:

1 tsp Black Garlic, minced

1 small Shallot, minced

1 c Apple Cider Vinegar

1 c Maple Syrup

1 tsp Dijon

1 tsp Grain Mustard

1 c Blended Oil

1.5 tbls Salt

.5 tsp Black Pepper

1 tsp Chopped Rosemary

1 tsp Chopped Thyme

Method:

Combine all ingredients & whisk.

Sage Dijonaise Ingredients:

1 qt (4c) Mayo

.5 c Dijon

.5 c Whole Grain Mustard

.5 tbls Worcestershire

1 tbls Champagne Vinaigrette

3 Sprigs of Thyme, minced

1 Small Shallot, minced

2 tbls Sage, minced

Salt & Pepper to taste

Method:

Combine all ingredients & whisk.