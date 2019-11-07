Lunchbreak: Autumn Rye Panzanella Salad & details on the Green City Market A (Mostly) Veggie Affair

Chef Eric Mansavage, Farm Bar
Farm Bar
-1300 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago
-1133 W. Granville Ave., Chicago
Events:
A (Mostly) Veggie Affair
November 7, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Lakeshore Beverage
400 North Elizabeth Street
Chicago, IL 60642
Green City Market Indoor Market (November-April on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.) - 2430 N. Cannon Dr., Chicago
Upcoming Classes!
- Thanksgiving Cooking Classes - our Chef Educator Lisa Kalabokis will lead you step-by-step on how to make a seasonal fall squash soup and bone stock this Saturday.
-
- Chef has selected lesser known varieties of Nichol's Farm and Orchard fall squash, you’ll learn how to break down, cook and process squash into a vegan-friendly fall squash soup. Plus, there will be a demo on how to process poultry bones into a stock, using Finn's Ranch poultry. The best part? You will take home the fruits of your labor and a farmers market shopping list to prepare your holiday dinner. Classes will take place at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum from 10:30am-12:30pm. Sign up for classes online at greencitymarket.org.
-
- Coming up November 16th - Thanksgiving Sides & November 23rd - Apple Pie!
Recipe:
Autumn Rye Panzanella Salad
Yield: 16c.
8c. Rye Croutons
3c. Roasted Butternut Squash
2c. Shredded Kale
1c. Shredded Brussels sprouts
.5c Shaved Radish
.5c Shaved Carrot
1c. Shaved Red Cabbage
2.5c. Maple Vinaigrette
2oz.(4T) Sage Dijonaise Sauce
Method:
Combine all ingredients and toss until the Maple Vinaigrette is completely absorbed into the bread and the salad is fully dressed. Garnish with the Sage Dijonaise Sauce.
Brandy Barrel Maple Vinaigrette ingredients:
1 tsp Black Garlic, minced
1 small Shallot, minced
1 c Apple Cider Vinegar
1 c Maple Syrup
1 tsp Dijon
1 tsp Grain Mustard
1 c Blended Oil
1.5 tbls Salt
.5 tsp Black Pepper
1 tsp Chopped Rosemary
1 tsp Chopped Thyme
Method:
Combine all ingredients & whisk.
Sage Dijonaise Ingredients:
1 qt (4c) Mayo
.5 c Dijon
.5 c Whole Grain Mustard
.5 tbls Worcestershire
1 tbls Champagne Vinaigrette
3 Sprigs of Thyme, minced
1 Small Shallot, minced
2 tbls Sage, minced
Salt & Pepper to taste
Method:
Combine all ingredients & whisk.