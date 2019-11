× Lakeshore Flood Advisory continued for NW Indiana, discontinued NE Illinois

Breezy winds out of the NW will continue this Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours.

The subsequent on-shore flow will support continuation of the Lakeshore Flood Advisory for the northwest Indiana and southwest Lower Michigan Lake Michigan shoreline until Friday morning. The Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been discontinued for the northeast Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline due to the expected off-shore flow.