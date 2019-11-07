Highland Park high school teacher charged with possession of child pornography

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A north suburban high school teacher was charged with felony possession of child pornography.

Kevin Higgins, a 52-year-old special education teacher at Highland Park High School, was arrested and charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography in October.

Authorities said Higgins had images of a girl less than 18 years old engaged in sexual acts on his computer.

Higgins appeared in Lake County Court where a judge set bond at $250,000.

He is now on administrative leave, however the charges were unsettling to parents who have children at the school.

In a letter to high school parents, superintendant Bruce Law said that so far, the investigation has shown "no dictation that the alleged criminal conduct involved District 113 or its students."

The police investigation continues, and the school district said it is “ready to fully cooperate” with law enforcement.

The superintendent also assured parents that it prioritizes student safety and conducts thorough background checks. In the letter he wrote the following:

“The district conducts fingerprint-based criminal background checks and cross-referencing using state and national sexual and violent offender registries. In addition, a new state law requires that we background check all employees every five years. District 113 is going further and performing the state-required background checks on every employee every year.”

The school district said it would not comment further, but emphasized that no students at the school appear to be victims.