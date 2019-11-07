× Golden Ticket found in Mount Greenwood! Deli’s scavenger hunt comes to an end

CHICAGO —The search for the golden ticket is over in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

Chelsea Svec found the grand prize of S&T Provisions scavenger hunt Thursday.

Owner Brian Giaretta hid the ticket in a ventilation gap at the bottom of a mausoleum in Mt Olivet Cemetary.

Svec will get $2,000 but the really good news is that many people will now have a special dinner on Thanksgiving thanks to S&T.

On Thanksgiving the deli will donate pizza setups.

“We are serving pizza set-ups to people who cannot or won’t have a proper meal on Thanksgiving,” Giaretta told WGN News Wednesday. “Everyone from first responders on duty, to the VFW to the Ronald McDonald House.”

Every time donations reached an increment of $100 another clue was released.