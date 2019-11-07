Former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck to be named interim Chicago police superintendent

CHICAGO — Former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck is expected to be named Chicago’s interim police superintendent Friday morning by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Beck, 66, is expected to serve while a formal search for a full-time replacement for outgoing CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson is conducted.
Johnson announced Thursday that he was retiring as the city’s top cop. Johnson made the announcement at a news conference a few hours after department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the speculation that the 59-year-old Johnson would be stepping down.
Lightfoot said he’d agreed to serve through the end of 2019.