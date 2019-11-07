FeedonThis: Will this be the week the Bears snap out of their funk?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It seems like a long time ago that the Bears were sitting two games over .500.

After a terrible October and a bad start to November, the team now sits at 3-5 after a four-game losing streak has knocked them to the bottom of the NFC North.

Facing division rival Detroit this week at home, could this finally be the time the Bears breakthrough? Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman talked about that possibility on Sports Feed on Thursday and their conversation along with predictions are part of #FeedonThis from the show in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is this the week Illinois qualifies for a bowl game for the first time in five years?

The guys also gave their thoughts on the college football weekend ahead, and you can see that in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a really tough year for Chicago's major pro sports, but there are a few teams that had some success in 2019.

Josh and Jarrett talked about those team along with the "Big 5's" struggles this year in the video above.