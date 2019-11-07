Daycare worker, 53, shot and killed in Altgeld Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —A daycare worker was shot and killed as she was returning from work on the Far South Side Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. as the 53-year-old woman was pulling into a parking space in the 1000 block of East 133rd Street in Altgeldt Gardens.

Police said shots rang out, and the woman was caught in crossfire. She was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner has identified the woman as Kimberly Underwood.

Relatives said Underwood was coming home from work at a daycare center when the shooting happened. They said her life was devoted to caring for children — including her six grandchildren.

Investigators are checking area surveillance systems the the area for possible images of the shooter.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.