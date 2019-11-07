Comedian Jeff Dye riffs on dating, Shatner, and the Bachelor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jeff Dye was one of the stars in NBC’s new eclectic comedy adventure series “Better Late Than Never" along with Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman. They'd all love to find a way to do the show again.

Dye is a nationally touring comedian, actor, host, prankster and Bigfoot enthusiast. Raised in Seattle, this class clown started doing comedy at Giggles Comedy Club right out of high school and was first nationally recognized on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” where he finished third after only three years into his comedy career.

Since then he has had two of his own shows on MTV (“Money From Strangers,” “Numbnuts”), his own “Comedy Central Presents” special and stared on numerous other TV projects, including “Girl Code” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” Dye’s passion is bringing love and positivity through laughter to everyone he encounters.

