Child in Huntley finds sewing needle in piece of Halloween candy: police

HUNTLEY, Ill. — Police in suburban Huntley are investigating after a child reported finding a large sewing needle in a piece of Halloween candy.

Police said the candy may have been received while the child was trick-or-treating in the Talamore subdivision.

The Huntley resident told police the child discovered the needle in a small Kit Kat bar after biting into it. Police said the entry point of the needle was visible on the exterior of the candy wrapper. No one was injured.

Last week, a similar incident involving a needle in Halloween candy was reported on Chicago’s North Side.

Huntley police said all parents and caregivers should inspect all Halloween candy before children consume it.