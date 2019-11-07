Black Midi performs on WGN Morning News

London-based black midi is Geordie Greep (vocals/guitar), Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin (vocals/guitar), Cameron Picton (vocals/bass), & Morgan Simpson (drums), all 19 & 20 years of age. Over the past year or so, they have built a reputation for their dynamic energy, & fierce, uncompromising & ever-transforming live shows.

In advance of the release of their debut album, Schlagenheim, they’ve been featured as a "Band to Watch" by Stereogum, “Rising” artists by Pitchfork, as well as being covered by The New York Times who called their music "math-rock confronting a world of chaos.”

