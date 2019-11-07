Around Town previews the Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show

The Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show (A+M Show) is the ultimate destination for interior designers, shoppers, and collectors alike. Ranging in styles from classic to modern, the Show is renowned for exquisite home furnishings and accessories, artwork, clothing, and jewelry, exclusively available for purchase from dealers who are nationally recognized specialists.

The Show's 60-year history and prevailing reputation speak to the caliber of this spectacular style and design event.  Proceeds from the Show benefit the Community House, a unique, local non-profit that provides educational, cultural, social and recreational opportunities for people of all ages.

Antiques  + Modernism Show
The Community House:
620 Lincoln Ave.
Winnetka, IL 60093
November 8-10
TheWinnetkaShow.com

