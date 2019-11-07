× 6th ANNUAL WGN MORNING NEWS DRIVE-THRU FOOD DRIVE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22 AT WGN-TV STUDIOS!

CHICAGO, November 7, 2019 – WGN Morning News is having its sixth annual drive-thru food drive, with all donated food going to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, on Friday, November 22 from 5-10am. The five-hour event will take place at the WGN-TV Studios located at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago. WGN-TV is inviting viewers to stop by and donate canned goods and other packaged foods. Hills Bros. will be giving away samples of their cappuccino and coffee single-serve packets.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago’s food bank, is a nonprofit food distribution and training center providing food for hungry people while striving to end hunger in our community. The Food Depository, founded in 1979, makes a daily impact across Cook County with a network of 700 pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, mobile programs, children’s programs, older adult programs and innovative responses that address the root causes of hunger. Last year, the Food Depository distributed nearly 70-million pounds of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, dairy products and meat, the equivalent of 159,000 meals every day. For more information, visit ChicagosFoodBank.org or call 773-247-FOOD.

