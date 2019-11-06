Woman on bike struck, killed by dump truck on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman on a bike was struck and killed by a dump truck on the Northwest Side.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at Milwaukee and Kilbourn avenues.

Police said the bicyclist was traveling southbound on Milwaukee alongside a truck. The light was green when the truck turned right off of Milwaukee onto Kilbourn, and the bicyclist was in bike lane in the driver's blind spot.

The bicyclist rolled underneath the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old man who was driving the truck told police he never saw her.

So far, no citations have been issued. Police continue to investigate.

The bicyclist's name has not yet been released.

Woman killed this morning while riding bike near Kilbourn/Milwaukee after being hit by a truck. pic.twitter.com/uMt6WIC2Qs — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 6, 2019