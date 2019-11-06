× Woman found stabbed to death in bedroom on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A woman was found stabbed to death in a bedroom on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police said the woman was found lying on the bedroom floor around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of North Marmora Avenue in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

She had stab wounds to her neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The woman’s identity is unknown at this time.

A 34-year-old man was on the scene and taken into custody. Charges are pending.

Area North detectives are investigating.