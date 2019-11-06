× Tomas Satoransky was at his best in a much-needed Bulls’ win over the Hawks

ATLANTA – While it wasn’t said openly and there still was a competition going on during training camp, there was on player that most people pointed to as the one to get the Bulls offense started off this season.

That’s why the Bulls signed Tomas Satoransky after he spent the first three years of his career with the Wizards. With Coby White coming into the league as a rookie and Kris Dunn’s ability to play the point at a high level in question, the fourth-year guard was the one who many expected to start at the position from the start.

So far that’s been the case during the good but mostly bad start to the Bulls’ season as the guard and the rest of his teammates are trying to find footing during the still young 2019-2020 season. That was never more evident than Tuesday night, when the Bulls squandered a 19-point second half lead in a loss to the Lakers at the United Center.

So when the Bulls needed a spark for a game against the Hawks 24 hours later in Atlanta, it was the guard who stepped up to provide the spark.

Satoransky scored a career-high 27 points for the Bulls who led Atlanta from the start and, unlike Tuesday night, had plenty at the finish to pick up a 113-93 victory at State Farm Arena. He shot 10-for-13 from the floor but wasn’t just scoring points as he dished out eight assists on the evening while also grabbing seven rebounds in his 30 minutes on the floor.

Oddly enough, the 27 points top Satoransky’s previous high of 25 points that he had against the Bulls on February 10th, 2018 at the United Center. His current team was happy to have that effort on their side as the guard’s big night helped the Bulls get a bit of redemption from their most difficult loss of the season the night before.