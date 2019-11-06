South Side deli hosting epic, Willy Wonka-like scavenger hunt for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A deli on the Chicago’s South Side is hosting a scavenger hunt that has the neighborhood buzzing.

They are offering a cash prize. That is, if you can find it.

S&T Provisions at 3804 West 111th Street in Mount Greenwood is a family-owned, old school Italian deli and pizza supply. Since 1960 the store has made a name for itself by being community-oriented and charitably driven.

And these days, it’s taken it to a new level.

Somewhere in the area, the store’s owner Brian Giaretta has hidden a golden ticket in plastic. It’s hidden, protected from the elements - and worth $2,000.

“It’s 4 by 6 and laminated,” he said. “It says ‘golden ticket’ on it.”

It’s not on private property or in a nearby school.

It’s straight out of Willy Wonka. But there’s a charitable twist. On Thanksgiving S&T will donate pizza setups.

“We are serving pizza set-ups to people who cannot or won’t have a proper meal on Thanksgiving,” Giaretta said. “Everyone from first responders on duty, to the VFW to the Ronald McDonald House.”

Every time donations reach an increment of $100 another clue is released. Giaretta posts them online on the deli's Facebook page.

Rachael Spear and Nicole Misch are part of the hundreds of people who are actively participating in the scavenger hunt.

“I think it’s fun to get the kids off their phones,” Misch said.

Giaretta is up to 300 pizza setups and he said another clue is coming soon.