Chicago police reach no conclusion on DEA shooting of alleged drug dealer: report

CHICAGO — A new report says a Chicago police investigation failed to pinpoint the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a suspected drug dealer by a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent.

The shooting happened in June 2018 just off the Eisenhower Expressway at Central Avenue.

The Chicago Tribune reports there were two eyewitness accounts.

One was from the unnamed DEA agent, who told a colleague he ‘had to’ shoot Gus Tousis after Tousis hit him with his SUV.

The other was from a witness who says he saw the SUV move toward the agent, though he didn’t think the agent was struck.

Tousis’ family has been skeptical of the DEA account, saying the SUV had no dents or other signs of having hit someone.