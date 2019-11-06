Go
Search
Watch Now:
WGN Midday News
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Traffic
Backstory
Shows
Events
Weather
48°
48°
Low
28°
High
47°
Thu
19°
33°
Fri
24°
33°
Sat
29°
46°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
October Birthday Club LIGHTSCAPE WINNER: April Figueroa!
Posted 9:43 AM, November 6, 2019, by
WGN Diana
April won ten tickets to the Chicago Botanic Garden’s LIGHTSCAPE show!
Popular
Chicago’s beloved paleta man, whose story went viral, has passed away
MRIs show screen time linked to lower brain development in preschoolers
Teacher saves caged puppy from drowning in Illinois lake
‘I was immediately appalled’: Victims of racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
Latest News
Paw Patrol VIP GRAND PRIZE WINNER!
Rivers falling – minor flooding continues on the Illinois River at LaSalle
Lakeshore Flood Advisories take effect this Wednesday evening
Group steals ATM, cash, liquor from South Loop grocery store: police
Past Contests Rules
Friday Trivia 10/11 Past Rules
Past Contests Rules
WGN-TV EB 10/7 BMG Past Rules
Past Contests Rules
Friday Special 10/4 BMG Past Rules
Past Contests Rules
WGN-TV’s 25 YEARS OF FRIENDS CONTEST Past Rules
Past Contests Rules
10/14 Early Bird BMG Past Rules
Past Contests Rules
10/28 Early Bird Porcellino Old Contest Rules
Past Contests Rules
10/21 Early Bird Past Contest Rules
Past Contests Rules
10/18 Friday Trivia Past Contest Rules
Past Contests Rules
WGN-TV Paw Patrol Past Contest Rules
Past Contests Rules
“Nelly, TLC, FLO RIDA” Ticket Giveaway Official WGN-TV Contest Rules
Past Contests Rules
“Angry Birds 2 MOVIE SCREENING GIVEAWAY” OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES
Past Contests Rules
WGN Morning News Movie Club | Downton Abbey
Past Contests Rules
“Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida” OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.