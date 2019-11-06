Lightfoot responds to reports of Supt. Eddie Johnson possibly retiring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson may retire by the end of the week, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot is responding to the speculation.

Lightfoot attended the ground breaking ceremony Wednesday for a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, 13,000-square foot facility at 119th and Marshfield in Morgan Park.

During the ceremony, Lightfoot was questioned about the possibility of Supt. Johnson announcing his retirement soon.

Sources tell WGN, Johnson is expected to leave by the end of the year, maybe sooner. But, there are also published reports he will announce his departure this week.

On Monday, Johnson told reporters he was thinking about retiring, though he insisted it had nothing to do with an inspector general investigation into him being found slumped over in his car on a night when he’d been drinking.

"We only have one superintendent, and he’s still here. I know that he started the conversation the other day about the possible retirement. Superintendent and I talk on a regular basis. We’ve already obviously started talking about the things that we need to put in place for next year. When the time comes that he is gone, then it’s appropriate for me to have that conversation," said Lightfoot.

One name that has surfaced as a possible replacement is former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck, who will reportedly meet with Lightfoot on Friday. The mayor said she didn’t know anything about that.

Johnson’s spokesman would neither confirm or deny reports that he’s leaving.