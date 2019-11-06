Lunchbreak: Caramel Apple and Brown Butter Crumble Pie
Chef Mindy Segal of HotChocolate Bakery at Revival Food Hall and Mindy’s HotChocolate
HotChocolate Bakery at Revival Food Hall – 125 S. Clark St., Chicago
Event:
Thanksgiving pies are available for pre-order now until Wednesday, November 20th by visiting: https://www.revivalfoodhall.com/thanksgiving
- What flavors of pies are available for pre-order through HotChocolate Bakery?
- Butterscotch Pumpkin Chiffon: brown butter graham shortbread, butterscotch pumpkin cheesecake, tasted marshmallow fluff
- Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie: chocolate shortcrust, toasted pecans, milk and dark chocolate, smoked bourbon custard.
- Cranberry Orange Buttermilk Pie: citrus shortcrust, raspberry jam, raspberry orange buttermilk custard, ruby pistachio pepita brittle
- Caramel Apple & Brown Butter Crumble: flaky pie crust, local farm apples, caramel brown butter custard, brown butter streusel
- All Thanksgiving pie pre-orders must be picked up at HotChocolate Bakery within Revival Food Hall between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26th or Wednesday, November 27th.
- Pies are priced at $30
- Each pie serves 6 – 8 people
Recipe:
Caramel Apple and Brown Butter Crumble Pie
Pie Dough:
All Purpose Flour- 2 cups
Sugar, granulated- 2 tablespoons
Salt, kosher- 1 teaspoon
Butter, unsalted- 10 tablespoons (1 ¼ sticks) cold and cubed
Water, iced- 4 tablespoons
Egg yolks- 2 each
- Make the pie dough: Sift the flour and salt together into a large bowl.
- Using only your fingertips, pinch the cubes of butter into the flour, breaking up the butter as you go, until no large lumps remain. Shake the bowl to force the large chunks of butter to the surface.
- Mix the egg yolks and ice water together in a small bowl with a fork until evenly combined. Add the liquid to the flour mixture, reserving 1 tablespoon or so in case you don’t need all of it–you don’t want the pastry to be too wet. Quickly mix everything together with a fork until the dough just starts to come together. Add more liquid to the driest parts of the dough if needed. The dough is ready when it holds together in a ball when squeezed in your palm.
- Transfer the dough to a clean surface and bring the dough together in a disc with no cracks or dry bits. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes, or up to 4 days.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Lightly flour a clean surface and unwrap the chilled dough. Flour the top of the dough. Using a rolling pin, push down on the dough, giving it a quarter turn every few smushes, to spread the dough evenly and ensure it doesn’t stick to the surface. Start to roll out the dough, continuing to turn. If any cracks form, smush them back together. Roll out the dough to a circle about ⅛-inch thick. Carefully transfer to a 9½-inch pie dish. Crimp edges as desired.
Brown Butter Streusel
All purpose flour- 1 ¼ cup
Sugar, Granulated- ¼ cup
Sugar, light brown- ¼ cup
Salt, kosher- 2 teaspoons
Butter, unsalted- 8 tablespoons (1 stick)
- Combine all dries in a medium bowl and set aside.
- Place butter in a small saucepan and put over a medium heat.
- Cook butter until nice and fragrant and the milk solids have browned.
- Cool slightly.
- Mix butter with dry ingredients and crumble.
- Place on parchment-lined sheet tray and chill until cold.
- Streusel topping can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 7 day and in the freezer for up to 30 days.
Apple Filling
Apples- 6 medium sized (tart and sweet varieties)
Light Brown Sugar- ¼ cup
Cider (plain or hard cider)- ½ cup
Caramel sauce- ¼ cup
Salt, kosher- 1 teaspoon
Vanilla- 1 teaspoon
Cornstarch- ¼ cup
- Peel, core, and slice apples.
- In a bowl combine sliced apples and cider, let macerate for a half hour or overnight.
- Add all other remaining ingredients and combine well.
Assembling the Pie
- Add entire apple filling mixture to your prepared and cold pie shell.
- Top pie with all of the brown butter streusel and bake on a parchment-lined sheet tray and bake at 350 degrees for 55-70 minutes. Make sure the pie is nice and golden brown.
- Cool completely. Serve ala mode, with fresh whipped cream, or pouring cream.