× Lakeshore Flood Advisories take effect this Wednesday evening

A cold front will move south through the Chicago area this afternoon. Winds will strengthen as they shift to the north behind the front with gusts reaching 30-40 mph later tonight and Thursday.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory will take effect this Wednesday evening and continue through Thursday afternoon along the Lake and Cook County Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline where the strong northerly winds will build 8-10 foot waves on top of the already near record lake-levels. Coastal flooding and beach erosion are likely, especially in flood-prone areas along the Chicago lakefront bike path.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory for the Lake and Porter County northwest Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline will be in effect from this Wednesday evening through Thursday until mid-morning Friday, as the northerly winds will persist longer over that section of the lake. The waves are expected to range from 7-9 feet causing coastal flooding and beach erosion.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory will also remain in effect during this time frame for the Lake Michigan shoreline extending further north out of Indiana into Lower Michigan.