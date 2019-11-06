Jet stream out of the arctic “locked in” through next week; current chill to be followed by a new, near record early season cold surge Sunday night into much of next week; wind, waves & high lake levels prompt Thursday’s “lakeshore flood advisory”
-
Chilliest fall days ahead, flurries possible next week
-
Stellar fall week to turn stormy, then cold
-
Summer weather returns next week
-
Temperature swings from 80s down to 60s next week
-
Cold air moves in overnight and frigid wind chills early next week
-
-
Temps drop after rainy Friday, warm up Sunday into next week
-
Severe storms possible overnight, heat continues into next week
-
Some showers possible Sunday night, summer warmth sticks around next week
-
Seasonably warm temperatures cool Sunday, warmup next week
-
Showers to follow Friday’s autumnal chill
-
-
Coldest weather of the season late week
-
Warm but rainy Monday, temperatures in the 50s this week
-
Chilly beginning to November to continue