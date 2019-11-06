Jet stream out of the arctic “locked in” through next week; current chill to be followed by a new, near record early season cold surge Sunday night into much of next week; wind, waves & high lake levels prompt Thursday’s “lakeshore flood advisory”

Posted 10:50 PM, November 6, 2019
