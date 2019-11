Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – An ATM, two cash drawers and an unknown amount of liquor were taken during an early Wednesday morning burglary in the South Loop.

Police said a group of three people smashed the window of Burnham Mart on the 800 block of South Wabash Avenue at about 2 a.m. Wednesday and grabbed the items.

The group then fled in a dark-colored SUV and drove northbound on Wabash Avenue, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives continue to investigate.