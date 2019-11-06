Grayslake District 46 employees to strike Thursday, shutting down schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Teachers and employees from Grayslake District 46 are going on strike Thursday, which will impact 3,700 students.

No classes, extracurricular activities and after school programs or before-school programs will be held Thursday after a contract negotiation was not reached.

The school board issued a statement Wednesday saying it was deeply disappointed.

The union said pay is the main issue. They are two years into a four-year contract but all sides agreed to revisit the master for pay raises now. Their ranks also include support staff of maintenance workers, nurses, secretaries and librarians and other employees some of whom make under $15 an hour.

Union members include 300 teachers and about 180 support staff.

Negotiations are not scheduled for Thursday.