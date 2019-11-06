Security video captures landlord’s brawl with evicted tenants on Southwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A home security video captured a full blown fight between the landlord's family and her tenants.

The fight happened in the city's West Elsdon neighborhood on Oct. 14.

The son of the building owner said he was being harassed by a tenant, who was being evicted, when he was sucker punched. That led to several fights involving many people.

A 17-year-old girl was eventually arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery, but nothing happened to anyone else.

The building owner's family pursued an order of protection, but a judge denied that.

The tenants moved out last week.