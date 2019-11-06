55-foot spruce from Elgin will be Chicago’s 2019 Christmas tree

CHICAGO – Millennium Park’s Christmas tree will come from a family in Elgin this year and will be delivered to the park Friday.

The tree is a 55-foot Blue Spruce being donated by Gene Nelson and his family. Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events chose Nelson’s tree from more than 40 submissions.

The annual tree lighting ceremony will be held Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. in Millennium Park. Nelson and his family will light the tree at 6:30 p.m.

Ice skating, music, exhibitions, Santa Claus and an art market will also be there to round out the event.