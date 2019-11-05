Roscoe Village bar security guard released without charges after telling police he fatally shot man

Posted 7:42 PM, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46PM, November 5, 2019

CHICAGO —A security guard who shot and killed a man outside a North Side bar this weekend was released from police custody without charges Monday.

Mario Dingillo was killed after an altercation outside a Roscoe Village bar early Saturday morning.

Family members said the fight was already happening when he arrived at Bluelight, a late-night bar near the corner of Belmont and Western. Family members said the security guard breaking it up mistakenly maced Dingillo.

But a witness told WGN News Dingillo started the altercation when he was denied entry, and reached for the security guard’s weapon.

The 30-year-old security guard turned himself in and was taken into custody. The Sun-Time reports he allegedly told investigators he fired the shots that killed Dingillo. He was released without charges.

Chicago police say the investigation is still open.

