× Report: Michigan City mayor loses re-election bid

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The controversial mayor of Michigan City may have lost his bid for re-election.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports that an unofficial vote tally shows Ron Meer may have lost to Republican candidate Duane Parry.

Meer was first elected in 2011.

Last week, he was charged with several counts of intimidation and one count of official misconduct. It came after a controversy over the arrest of his stepson, which resulted in several high ranking police officials resigning.

Meer apologized to the department after those charges were announced.