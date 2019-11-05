PHOTOS: Boot mugs are back at Christkindlemarket this year

CHICAGO — An unlikely Chicago holiday collectors item is making a triumphant return this year.

The annual Christkindlmarket is bringing back its boot mugs. They’ve been gone since 2015.

The boots traditionally celebrate German American friendship and feature one of the German flags colors inside. A special “Peppermint the Penguin” will also be available for children this year.

This will be the Christkindlmarket’s 24th year in Daley Plaza. It opens next Friday, Nov. 15.

A smaller version is also going up again this year in Wrigleyville, along with another in Milwaukee. Christkindlmarket will not return to Naperville.