Midday Fix: Celtic Country performs live

Posted 11:05 AM, November 5, 2019

John Ballantyne, Heather Moran and Steve Gritman – “Celtic Country…The Original Hillbilly Highway”

This fall they are premiering our new show, “Celtic Country…The Original Hillbilly Highway.” It’s a musical tapestry of how Celtic music came from Europe to the Appalachians, and how it formed country music.

http://www.celticcountryband.com

Event:

Davenport’s Piano Bar and Cabaret

1383 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

For tickets, call 312.278.1830 or visit http://www.davenportspianobar.com

Shows are Friday, November 8th and Saturday, November 9th at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m.

 

 

