× Jose Abreu gets a qualifying offer from the White Sox: Report

CHICAGO – Over the last month of the season, the expectation from White Sox fans is that they’d yet to see the last of Jose Abreu playing on the south side.

This week, the team has taken the first step towards making that happen.

Ten players tendered qualifying offers today:

Josh Donaldson, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon, Gerrit Cole, Jose Abreu, Jake Odorizzi, Madison Bumgarner, Zack Wheeler, Will Smith, Marcell Ozuna.

They have 10 days to accept or reject the $17.8 million offers. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 4, 2019

Per multiple reports, the first from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the White Sox officially tendered a one-year, $17.8 million dollar qualifying offer to Abreu this week. Starting Monday, the first baseman has ten days to sign it or become a free agent, with the White Sox getting a compensatory draft pick should Abreu choose to sign with another team.

That’s next expected to happen, even if he decides to test the free agent waters.

Signed by the franchise in 2013 and then making his debut in 2014, Abreu could be considered a foundational veteran piece of the current White Sox building of a contender. A Rookie of the Year, three-time All-Star, and two-time Silver Slugger winner, the first baseman continues to be productive at the plate. This past season he led the American League in RBI (123) while also sporting a slash line of .284/.330/.503 with 33 home runs while being named an All-Star reserve for the American League team.

Abreu is also viewed as a mentor for a number of the younger core players in the rebuild and a strong locker room presence that could prove valuable as the team looks to make a run towards their first preseason berth since 2008 this spring.