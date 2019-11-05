Humboldt Park’s new Yellow Brick Road honors ‘Wizard of Oz’ author L. Frank Baum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A new sidewalk in Humboldt Park is honoring a famous resident by giving anyone walking near their former home the chance to "follow the Yellow Brick Road."

Not many people may know that L. Frank Baum wrote "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" while living in Humboldt Park in 1899.

The nonprofit Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation built an affordable housing complex near the location of Baum's former home, which was razed years ago, at Humboldt Boulevard and Wabansia Avenue.

While Baum's home is gone, the yellow brick sidewalk will now commemorate the author's legacy, and serve as a visual reminder of the neighborhood's history in the process.

Representatives with Bickerdike said they're also planning to add a mural by Chicago artist Hector Duarte on a blank, rounded wall along the sidewalk.