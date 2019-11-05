Former Navy Pilot Guy Snodgrass discusses his time as former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s speechwriter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis always seemed to be caught between two worlds as a member of President Trump's cabinet.

The four-star Marine general was committed to strengthening America's traditional alliances, but was also put in the position of having to justify the president's impulsive decisions on foreign policy.

In the new book, "Holding the Line: Inside Trump's Pentagon with Secretary Mattis", Guy Snodgrass gives behind-the-scenes details about some of the chaos in the defense department. Commander Snodgrass was Matti's speechwriter for 17 months. He is a former Navy fighter pilot with more than two decades of military experience.