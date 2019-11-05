Father of 7-year-old injured in Halloween shooting says she’s ‘getting better day by day’

CHICAGO — The condition of the 7-year-old girl who was shot while trick-or-treating on Halloween night is improving.

Gisele Zamaga was injured during a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood on Oct. 31. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

According to a hospital spokesperson, Gisele’s condition was upgraded to fair, and she is resting and watching her favorite TV shows.

The girl’s father shared a photo with WGN Tuesday, showing Gisele alert, sitting up and coloring.

“My little girl, getting better day by day,” her father told WGN.

Prosecutors said the bullets were intended for a rival gang member, and a 15-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. He has not been identified because he is a juvenile and remains in custody.